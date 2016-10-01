Diabetic retinopathy project that was sanctioned by The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, London, for Pushpagiri Eye Hospitals, Vizianagaram is a boon to patients with eye disorders, which are caused due to increased blood sugar levels, said J. Poornima Rao, ophthalmologist of the eye hospital.

At a meeting organised at DM & HO Office here on Friday to sensitize and create awareness about diabetic retinopathy among people and the need for eye examination every year, Dr. Poornima Rao said the duration of the programme, funded by the trust, would continue for five years.

During the period blindness control programmes with the assistance of government and private doctors would be conducted in all PHCs, CHCs and area and district headquarters hospitals. She said that DR centres at Cheepurupalli, Bobbili, Parvathipuram and Vizianagaram HQ hospitals were opened for surgical operations where necessary. She said that preventive treatment among diabetics would help control eye disorders.

B.N. Murty, Project Officer of District Blind Control Society, and Additional DM & HO Sudhakar Patnaik were present.

