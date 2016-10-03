Here, teachers rarely take leave, they spend time with children in holidays too

Many parents think that only corporate schools can ensure good education for their children. This perception has become a boon for such schools which penetrated into semi urban and rural areas of the most backward districts like Srikakulam too. However, those so called corporate educational institutions could not establish any branch in Ponduru town, thanks to the availability of wonderful education from a government school in Ponduru which is 25 km away from Srikakulam. The strength of the high schools goes up every year contrary to other institutions. Currently 1,200 students are studying from 6th to 10th class in the school. The school has set another record with 48 teachers. No other school has these many teachers in the entire district. Here, the teachers hardly take leave. They spend time with students to clarify their doubts even after school hours. Special classes are conducted even during summer and Dasara holidays. Interestingly, it is not being done to get awards and recognition. However, awards and rewards knock the doors of the institution.

For instance, Telugu teacher Ch. Sunitha has not taken a single casual in the last one decade. Another teacher Ambati Krishnamurthy who handles biology likes to spend a lot of time with kids to enable them compete with students of corporate schools. Headmaster Edula Govinda Rao is the man behind the transformation of the school, according to parents and locals. Ms. Sunitha was recently given Daneti Ramarao Award of Excellence which is normally given for State-level achievements. Mr. Krishnamurthy has recently received the Best Teacher Award. Mr. Govinda Rao was given special award along with district officials though the teachers’ award category fell in a different category. “We want to prove that government-school students are second to none. That is why, I teach them whole-heartedly to ensure good marks for them. Fortunately, many students got 10-GPA which is the highest grade in tenth class,” said Ms. Sunitha while speaking to The Hindu .

Currently, the school has name and fame but the institution was in a bad light till a few years ago. Only 52 per cent of the students used to clear tenth class examinations. The teachers used to fight among themselves while allowing local politicians to intervene in settling the disputes. However, a remarkable change was brought within five years, thanks to posting of Headmaster Govinda Rao who brought unity among the teachers. With their constant and collective efforts, the school has been able to register 98 per cent results in the Class X examinations in 2015-16. “We are aiming to ensure 10GPA for the majority of the Class X students in the current academic year. We hope we can achieve the target as all the teachers are working in holidays also to benefit the children,” he added.

Inspired by the dedication of the teachers, the children spend their leisure time in gardening. They planted almost 500 saplings which ensured greenery on the premises. The digital library and laboratory are being maintained very well with the support of the students.

