A city-based teacher Baggam Brahmananda Rao has been selected for education excellence award for 2016 by Indian Achievers’ Forum.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Khun Korn Dabbaransi will be the chief guest at the award presentation ceremony being conducted as part of global achievers summit in Bangkok on November 11.

Dr. Rao, retired Head Master of Zilla Parishad High School, Pendurthi, works as Associate Professor at Raghu Engineering College. He received several awards at the national and State levels in recognition of his contribution to teaching.