Coinciding with the onset of winter, painted stork and grey pelicans have started arriving at the Kolleru Bird Sanctuary at Atapaka in Krishna district for their annual sojourn.

The migratory birds arrive for breeding that begins by late October, thanks to the availability of abundant water in the lake at the sanctuary. Wildlife Management Division, Eluru, In-Charge Divisional Forest Officer N. Nageswara Rao told The Hindu that a few flocks of migratory birds had already landed. “At least 4,000 migratory birds, including those which did not return home last year, have occupied the bunds and trees in the sanctuary,” Mr. Nageswara Rao said.

Renovation of iron bunds

The wildlife authorities have taken up a study to identify the iron bunds that are in need of repairs, in order to support the nests.

“We are engaged in repairing and replacing the iron bunds within the sanctuary before the arrival of more flocks, ” he said.

Going by the history of migration, at least 10,000 pelicans and painted storks visit the lake.

Boating in the sanctuary was resumed recently. A boat ride covers nesting sites of birds and bird-watching places. Boating had to be stopped till recently owing to lack of availability of sufficient water.