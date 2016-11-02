The Tirupati crime sleuths on Tuesday arrested Koduru Prasad Rao (42), hailing from Railway Kodur town in Kadapa district and driving an autorickshaw in Tirupati, for decamping with property belonging to a passenger.

On October 20, K.S. Nageswara Reddy of New Balaji Colony engaged the autorickshaw to shift his properties to a new house. Even as they were unloading the materials, Prasad Rao allegedly sped away in his vehicle along with some bags containing gold and silver ornaments.

Upon receiving a complaint, the crime sleuths nabbed him near Ruia hospital and recovered from his possession 0.25 kg gold and 1.25 kg silver, worth Rs. 7 lakh.