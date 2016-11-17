The Poosapatirega and Central Crime Station police arrested D. Srinivasa Rao alias Santosh (22), an auto driver, of Kanimalla village in Poosapatirega mandal, and recovered a mangalasutram worth Rs. 70,000 from him on Wednesday.

According to a police release, A. Kumari, boarded an auto at Nellimarla on November 11 on way to Boppadam. While driving the auto, the accused Srinivasa Rao snatched her mangalasutram. In the melee, the vehicle overturned. The auto driver escaped with the booty leaving behind his vehicle.

DSP (CCS) A.S. Chakravarthy cautioned women not to travel alone with valuables in auto rickshaws as some women of a particular community are targeting women travelling by vehicles.