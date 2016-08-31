Motor vehicles, seized by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials, will be auctioned on September 15. The vehicle owners had failed to pay the penalties and taxes even after completion of the deadline and hence a decision was taken to auction the seized vehicles, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao. The vehicle owners/financiers can, however, can take back their vehicles on payment of the outstanding taxes and penalties till a day before the auction. Other details about the auction can be seen on the notice board of the RTA Office at Madhavadhara VUDA Colony.