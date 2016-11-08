A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice V. Ramasubrahmanian and Justice S.V. Bhatt on Monday fixed tight time schedule for the Andhra Pradesh authorities to auction eight properties belonging to the AgriGold consortium to facilitate part payments to small investors.

The Bench was dealing with a PIL seeking CBI probe into the AgriGold scam. The small depositors said they had been cheated.

On Monday, the Bench said by November 21 the valuation would be complete and advertisement would be given for sale of properties. One property is at Keesara, Hyderabad, and eight are commercial properties in and around Vijayawada.

The bids will have to reach the Registrar of the High Court by December 16 and the auction would be held on December 19. The Bench directed the Telangana government to give the list of properties it had attached and to be ready for a similar exercise.