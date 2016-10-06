Member of National Commission for SC/STs P.M. Kamalamma has directed the Collector and the Superintendent of Police to submit action taken report on complaints by Dalit associations on the prevailing two-tumbler system, untouchability, barring entry of Dalits into temples and other atrocities on Dalits in the next 15 days.

Addressing the media at the Z.P. conference hall here on Wednesday, Ms. Kamalamma said that at the review meeting she had discussed allegations of inaction levelled against officials by the Dalit organisations.

Based on their complaints, she asked the officials to settle a part of compensation immediately after registering FIR and the balance after the charge-sheet to the aggrieved Dalit families.

On closure of the SC Welfare Hostel for girls in the town, she said the Collector had been asked to take steps to improve strength in hostels instead of closing them for want of adequate strength.

State Women’s Commission member Srivani, Collector Vivek Yadav, SP L.K.V. Ranga Rao and others were present.