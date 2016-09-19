APSET key

The candidates, who have appeared for the State Eligibility Test for Andhra Pradesh State (APSET-2016) on September 11, can access the key related to Paper – I (general paper), Paper – II and Paper – III of their subjects on APSET website (www.apset.net.in) on September 20. The key will remain in the website for five days till September 25. If any candidate has objection(s) with regard to the key of any paper, he or she has to appeal with substantial evidence and proof of writing the examination i.e. scanned copies and submit the same through email to apsetau@gmail.com to the Member Secretary, APSET-2016, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on or before September 25 by 5 p.m. for necessary action.