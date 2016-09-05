Parthasarathi Naidu has visited the houses of hundreds of families in the Rayalaseema region to console, and extend support.

Parvathareddi Parthasarathi Naidu, 75, of Chittoor town, a household name among patients suffering from ailments such as renal failure and cancer, has embarked on a novel mission of celebrating Vinayaka Chathurthi by going to the doorsteps of the afflicted families and enthusing them.

Parthasarathi Naidu, during the last two decades, had visited the houses of hundreds of families in the Rayalaseema region to console, and extend financial and material support to those suffering from cancer and kidney ailments. The list includes mentally and physically challenged people too. Even now, he continues his father's practice of serving the rural people with Ganji (rice water) at arterial junctions of the town from dawn to dusk during summer every year.

During the last two days, the septuagenarian called on several patients at their houses in and around Chittoor, gifting them idols of Vinayaka, clothes and puja material.

On Sunday morning, he began his day by visiting the house of 40-year-old Krishna at Kondamitta locality, who lost both his legs in a train accident.

Mr. Parthasarathi Naidu told The Hindu that though he had distributed Vinayaka idols to his loved ones at his house earlier, this year he chose to deliver it on their doorstep.

‘Morale booster’



“Every household gives top priority to Vinayaka Chathurthi festival. Several unfortunate families skip the celebration or do it in a very simple way due to lack of money. By performing the occasion, it boosts the morale of the poor. I just wish to help them procure the paraphernalia for the festival. I know people below the poverty line celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi without offering flowers and fruit, and without having new clothes in the family,” he said.

Eco-friendly idols



The veteran social worker observed that by visiting various households, he would also take the opportunity to spread the message of using idols made of non-polluting material.

“During my visits, I saw idols made of PoP in some houses. At my request they had removed them, and I felt happy to replace them with clay idols,” he said.