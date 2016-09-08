YSR Congress to insist on debate on cash-for-vote episode, SCS, farmers’ plight

The stage is set for the commencement of the monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh legislature from Thursday.

The session is expected to be stormy with the Opposition YSR Congress gearing up to insist on a debate, among others, on cash-for-vote episode, government’s “failure” to mitigate the plight of farmers affected by drought, and “unfulfilled’ promises made to the State, including Special Category Status, at the time of bifurcation.

The YSR Congress has been demanding that the session be conducted for at least 15-20 days, but the ruling party has reportedly decided to complete the proceedings in three days after ratification of the GST Bill passed by Parliament recently and a couple of other Bills.

A final decision on the duration of the Assembly would be taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting scheduled on Thursday morning.

Security arrangements

Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao convened a meeting of Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker, Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao, heads of departments as well as senior police officials of Telangana to review the security arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of the proceedings.

Accordingly, it was decided to reduce the number of passes issued to visitors. The meeting also decided against allowing OB vans of television channels inside the Assembly premises.

The Speaker is understood to have mooted the idea of changing the timings of the Question Hour, and proposed that the House discuss the questions raised by the members in the afternoon instead of the first hour.

Sources said it was felt that holding of the Question Hour in the morning hours was a customary practice followed by the Assembly and rules did not specify a particular time for the same.

The Speaker would accordingly make a proposal in this regard during the BAC meeting seeking the views of political parties.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Assembly premises. Security has been beefed up in view of the ongoing Ganesh festival and upcoming Bakrid to avoid scope for any untoward incidents.

The Speaker wanted the officials concerned to explore the options of posting officials on duty in shifts as there was scope for the House continuing beyond afternoon.