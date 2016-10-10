A candidate from Chittivalasa in Bheemunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district has been disqualified permanently from the army recruitment rallies for impersonation during the ongoing rally at the stadium here, army recruitment officials said on Sunday.

According to Colonel Pawan Sirodhi, recruitment officer, Pinnintla Lakshmana Rao applied for soldier tradesman post and appeared for the first round of physical fitness test. For the second round, he sent his brother, Togula Reddy, after inscribing his serial number on Reddy’s chest by using a marker. The issue came to light during the biometric verification and both the brothers confessed to their offence. The army declared Lakshmana Rao ineligible for participating in the recruitment rallies for lifetime. “Lakshmana Rao passed the running, pull-ups and other physical tests but he was doubtful whether his physical measurements would match the requirements. That is why, he sent his brother for the second round of tests,” explained Colonel Pawan.

Meanwhile, admit cards were issued to 5,076 candidates for the tradesman post on Sunday, in which 161 candidates were selected after physical and medical tests.