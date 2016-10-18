Lella Ashirta and Jayakrishna Vamsi (Vijayawada) have emerged as winners in the girls and boys category (under-16) at the APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Tennis Tournament which concluded at NTR Municipal Tennis Courts here on Sunday. K. Girish (Vijayawada) and N. Krishnaveni (Visakhaptnam) have emerged as winners in the under-14 category.

Secretary of Guntur District Lawn Tennis Association K.S.N. Chary, secretary NTR Municipal Stadium D. Srininivasa Rao and tennis coach G. Siva Prasad congratulated the players.