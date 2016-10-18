On the occasion of Tholellu of Sri Pydithalli Ammavaru on Monday, Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, the hereditary trustee of Sri Pydithalli Ammavari Trust, and his family members offered silk clothes and performed puja to the goddess at Chadurugudi at Three Lamps Junction.

The priests and EO Bhanu Raja received them with temple honours.

Among those who offered prayers in the morning were Rural Development Minister Kimidi Mrunalini and her husband K. Ganapathi Rao, Meesala Geeta, MLA, and K. Veerabhadra Swamy, MLC.

‘Saare’ offered

Executive Officer K.V. Ramana of Sri Mannar Rajagopala Swamy Temple Trust offered ‘saare’ worth Rs. 2 lakh to the goddess.