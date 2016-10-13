The arts and crafts village to come up in 41-acre land at Vyasanarayanametta

Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju laid the foundation stone for Shilparamam, an arts, crafts and cultural village coming up in 41 acres at Vyasanarayanametta and an overhead water tank which will have a capacity to store 500-kilo litres of water at Poolbaugh in the town on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that Shilparamam would provide a platform for promotion and preservation of arts and crafts and also help artisans market their products besides organising cultural shows.

The government had in the first phase released Rs. 1 crore for Shilparamam for execution of works like compound wall, parking place, ticket counters, shops, stage for organising cultural shows, roads and pathways etc.

And in the second phase there will be arts gallery, rural museum and recreation facilities for children.

Water project

Later, addressing the gathering at the Mandal Parishad High School at Poolbaugh, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the overhead water tank, to be built at Rs. 1.10 crore under the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Development Project, would solve the drinking water problem in the town and asked elected representatives and municipal engineers to coordinate in completion of the water tank work in time.

MLA Meesala Geeta said the Chief Minister had approved the Rs. 18-crore Gadigedda water scheme to solve the perennial drinking water problem in the fort town. Municipal Chairperson P. Ramakrishna and Telugu Desam Party leaders were present.

