Ashok lays stone for ₹24 crore drinking water project

With an intention to augment drinking water supply to the Vizianagaram Municipality, Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju laid the foundation stone for works under the AMRUT Phase-II programme at Nellimarla pump house on Tuesday.

The work on executing infiltration wells in River Champavati and supplying water through pipes, which is estimated to cost ₹23.81crore, will be completed by December next. An agreement to this effect was entered into with Hume Pipe Company Limited, Mumbai.

The Minister also inaugurated the renovated Gandhi Park in the town, which was given a facelift with ₹50 lakh.

Regretting how the infiltration galleries built by his ancestors in 1911 for supplying water round the clock to the people of the town were vandalised by mining sand, by then Congress government, Mr. Ashok told the media that the present project when completed would probably help supply adequate water to the town once again. He said pumping of water as planned by then government from the Tarakarama Theertha Sagar to the town would jack up power bills and burden the municipality further. Moreover, he said, it was unwise to build projects where there was no water at all.

He appreciated the Vizianagaram Municipality for cutting down expenditure on electricity by about one-third. The civic body has now been tapping 1 MW of solar energy per day to meet its needs. At the same time, he said that it was able to control emission of 1,000 tonne of carbon dioxide per day.

Bhogapuram airport

On the Bhogapuram International Airport, he said that he had suggested setting up of MRO (maintain, repair and overhaul) facility in addition to flight operations and cargo handling.

Sri Lanka, Singapore and Dubai, which had the MRO facility, were able to earn $715million, he said, adding, a similar facility at Bhogapuram would provide employment to local engineering graduates and improve economic conditions of farmers. He said land acquisition was completed and work would be awarded after finalising tenders.