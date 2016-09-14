Plans to start exclusive service centre for loans

Aryapuram Cooperative Bank Chairman Challa Sankar Rao has announced that a service centre will be started in the bank on October 1 which will address loan-related issues. This is the first time that a cooperative bank is introducing special service centre exclusively for loans, he said.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, he said 33,000 customers attended the bank general body meeting held on Sunday during which they were appraised about the progress of the 97-year-old bank.

The bank’s gold loan scheme with a low interest rate of Rs. 0.85 paise was getting tremendous response from the customers, he said, adding, they were ready to give any amount of loan within 10 days.

Good response to gold loan scheme

The Chairman announced that the bank was going to give loans for vacant lands also and would come up with a comprehensive plan in this regard shortly. Six new branches of the bank would be opened and a new building would be constructed for the Kateru branch. The new building of the main branch would be ready by next year as the centenary was fast approaching, he said. The bank’s profit for the year after expenditure was Rs. 8.40 crore and the revenues were Rs. 16.86 crore.