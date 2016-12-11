Maximum cyclone alert in Sulurupeta and Gudur areas

more-in

With severe cyclonic storm ‘Vardah’ expected to cross the coast in the next 24 hours, the officials sounded general alert in coastal areas and high alert in Sullurupeta and Gudur areas where very heavy rains are likely under the impact of the cyclone.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected to lash other parts of the district in the next two days. The officials and those working in coastal areas are put on high alert. Cyclone warning signal 3 was waved at the Krishnapatnam port.

As the cyclone is expected to cross the coast near Sriharikota between Sullurupeta and Chennai, the south coastal areas are expected to come under the direct impact of the storm. The gales would reach 70 kmph speed at the time of cyclone crossing the coast.

The district officials have sounded maximum alert at the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre located at Sriharikota island.

District Collector R. Mutyala Raju spoke to the officials of Sriharikota Range (SHAR) on the precautionary measures being taken to meet the impact of cyclone and special teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into service.

All the mandals along the coast are likely to suffer as the sea has already turned rough. Officials said 11 mandals would be badly affected and evacuation measures were being planned to shift the people to cyclone shelters in these places.

Foreseeing breaches to water tanks and damages to roads, as many as 37 earth movers were made available to meet any eventuality. Staff was posted to keep watch on nearly 1800 minor irrigation tanks which are vulnerable to breaches.

The fisheries department has initiated efforts for the safety of fishermen villages and 55 mechanised boats were made ready for relief and rescue operations.