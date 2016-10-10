HEALTH MATTERS:An awareness rally on arthritis and joint pains being taken out by the Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Nellore on Sunday. —PHOTO: K. RAVIKUMAR

The senior citizens, patients and doctors of Apollo Speciality Hospitals took part in a rally organised here on Sunday to increase awareness on the joints pains and the preventive measures against arthritis and related illnesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Apollo Hospitals senior consultant orthopedic surgeon Madan Mohan Reddy said that the awareness rally was organised to mark the World Arthritis Day which would be observed on October 12.

Dr. Reddy said that the patients who had undergone total knee replacement surgeries have been invited as their experiences would be valuable for those suffering from arthritis. He said that the advancements in surgeries helped patients lead a normal life without any side effects.

Nellore Town MLA Anil Kumar Yadav, and orthopedic surgeon Vivekananda Reddy were present.