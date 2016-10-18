Endowments Department has arranged separate enclosures for devotees

The district administration has made all arrangements to meet the rush of devotees for the annual Sirimanotsavam of Sri Pydithalli Ammavari Jatara on Tuesday.

Since the Vizianagaram Utsav is celebrated for three days ahead of the jatara, the town already wears festive look with hoardings, welcoming arches and illumination of the temple, fort, clock tower and other heritage structures.

Keeping in view the rush of devotees from the three North Andhra coastal districts and neighbouring districts in Odisha and Chhattisgarh to pay their obeisance to the goddess on the day of Tholellu on Monday and also for the Sirimanotsav, the Roads and Buildings Department has been erecting iron barricades on either side of the road between the three lamps junction and the fort. The Endowments Department has arranged separate enclosures for devotees and closed entry from the backside of the temple for darshan. The civic administration has set up drinking water kiosks and arranged make-shift toilets at vantage points.

The Medical and Health Department opened seven first aid centres within a 1km radius of the temple.

The RTC is operating 250 special services from Monday to Wednesday and deployed traffic supervisors to regulate services at all its terminals.

L.K.V. Ranga Rao, SP, has deployed 2,056 personnel for bandobust. He divided the town into 17 sectors to monitor the law and order. CC TVs have been fixed at all crowded junctions. And, for the first time, drones are being used to monitor the situation from a control room setup near the temple.

The SP has also floated Police Seva Dal to assist children, disabled and the aged round-the-clock.