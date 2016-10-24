Medical camp

A medical camp was organised by Alluri Walkers’ Association at the APSEB Colony Welfare Association hall at Seethammadhara on Sunday.

Neuro surgeon K. Venkateswarlu called for greater awareness among the public about paralysis which is caused by lack of circulation of blood in brain due to damage of blood vessels. He said one out of four affected by paralysis would die and of the remaining three only 10 per cent would have the chance of regaining normalcy.

Hands and legs are affected when a person is affected by paralysis. Taking an Aspirin tablet immediately could be of help.