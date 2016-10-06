‘Over 40,495 application received so far’

The District Sports Authority stadium here was buzzing with activity with thousands of youngsters aspiring to join the Indian Army turned up for the Army Recruitment Rally that began on Wednesday. Physical fitness tests would be conducted for about 5,000 aspirants a day during the 10-day drive meant for the unemployed from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts and from the Union Enclave Yanam.

Inaugurating the rally, Collector H. Arun Kumar advised the job aspirants not to fall prey to the agents and touts as the entire procedure would be conducted in a transparent manner. He thanked the Army recruitment office at Visakhapatnam for choosing East Godavari as the selection centre and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being made by the local officials for the programme. He advised the youngsters to be confident and to put in their best efforts during the selections.

Commandant Pawan Sirohi said that they had received 40,495 applications so far. He said that posts include soldier general duty, technical, nursing assistant, clerk, storekeeper technical and tradesmen would be filled during the rally. “Those who cleared the fitness test will have to attend a written test by this month end or in the first week of November. The entire selection process will be conducted in a transparent manner and the fingerprints of the applicants will be traced at every level of the selection procedure,” he said. Commandant Sangram Dalvi was present.