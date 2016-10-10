An Armed Reserve constable of the District Police died and his son suffered injuries when their motorbike was hit by a lorry near Sattaruvu Junction under the Anandapuram police station limits on Sunday.

G. Venkata Ramana Raju (45) and his son Narendra were going on their motorcycle to their relatives’ house at Gandhavaram of Padmanabham mandal through Adavivaram. When they reached Sattaruvu junction, a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle. Raju sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while Narendra escaped with injuries, according SI K. Srinivas.