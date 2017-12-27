APSSDC to train one lakhstudents in next three years

more-in

To make students in the State ‘industry ready’, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will impart training to one lakh students in the next three years in 3D software applications. To achieve the goal, the State will seek assistance of Dassault Systems of France.

The APSSC Managing Director and CEO K. Sambasiva Rao and Managing Director of Dassault Systems India Pvt. Ltd Samson Khaou signed an MoU to this effect in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday. “The training will increase the talented manpower in the State which in turn will attract investments, as the investors seek talented workforce, which is the need of the hour besides good infrastructure,” said Mr. Naidu.

The Dassault Systems (DS) will establish an Experience Centre (EC) in an area of 5,000 square feet space provided by the APSSDC. The centre will help learners to visualise the designing of the products for the customers under the direct supervision of DS, a leader in imparting training through designing software CATIA, manufacturing software DELMIA and Analysis software SIMULIA.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said the cost of the project was ₹309 crore over a period of three years. The State would provide ₹36 crore in three instalments, while DS would invest ₹273 crore to establish the Centre and to offer the product/service at a subsidised price to the students.

He said it would enhance the employability skills of the engineering and polytechnic students by making them industry-ready. The centre would foster innovation and eventually incubate student start-ups, he said.

Mr. Khaou said they were happy to be imparting training to students of AP and hoped that it would enhance their employability skills.

Dassault Systems is a company with a turnover of $3.26 billion (₹19,560 crore approximately) headquartered in Paris. It has 1,90,000 clients worldwide across 12 industries in 140 countries.

Job fairs

Alongside the Excellence Centre, the mentors deployed by the DC will play a crucial role in colleges. The DS will conduct at least two job fairs a year starting from 2018-19.