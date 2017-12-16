APPSC releases merit list for Group-II exam

more-in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday released the merit list for Group-II examination conducted in July last year. The list is announced for 982 executive, non executive services.

The venue for verification will be communicated soon. The candidates are selected for verification in 1:2 ratio considering category wise merit and the Post Code preferences exercised by them. If candidates who do not turn up for verification in any category, next eligible candidates will be called for verification. The result copy can also be seen in the Commission’s notice board.

The candidates have been asked to download the Call Letter (memo), Check Lists (2), Attestation Forms(2) and other relevant formats from the Commission’s Website www.psc.ap.gov.in. Marks list of all the candidates who appeared examination is available on the Commission’s website.

Individual memos will be sent to the candidates in due course. Even if memo is not received through post, the candidate concerned can download the memo and approach the verification with relevant certificates and check lists. If any relevant certificates are not produced, the candidature of the candidate would not be considered for selection and further time would not be granted.