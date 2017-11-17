The marks of candidates who appeared for the Mains examinations for Group-II services are displayed on the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission’s website: www. psc.ap.gov.in following vacation of interim orders by the APAT.
The marks of candidates who appeared for the Mains examinations for Group-II services are displayed on the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission’s website: www. psc.ap.gov.in following vacation of interim orders by the APAT.
Printable version | Nov 17, 2017 6:50:55 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/appsc-exam-results-out/article20493390.ece
© The Hindu