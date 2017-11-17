Andhra Pradesh

APPSC exam results out

The marks of candidates who appeared for the Mains examinations for Group-II services are displayed on the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission’s website: www. psc.ap.gov.in following vacation of interim orders by the APAT.

