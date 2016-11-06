V. Vijayarama Raju, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Rajamahendravaram (MCR), has said the attendance of students and teachers in the schools within the municipal corporation limits has significantly increased through an App introduced by the MCR.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Vijayarama Raju said he was getting the details of the attendance of students and teachers in the corporation schools by 10.30 a.m every day. The attendance of the students was increasing significantly due to this system and steps were being taken to increase the teachers’ attendance.

About 10,500 students had joined the municipal schools this year of whom 3,500 used to remain absent regularly. But now that number came down significantly following the monitoring of the attendance through the App. In order to enhance the educational standards, he said, supervisors had been appointed for primary schools and deputy DEOs for high schools.

The doctors working in urban health centres in the corporation had been directed to extend services in the slum areas of the city every morning by reporting at 10.