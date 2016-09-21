State signed MoU with AIA at Partnership Summit

: The Andhra Pradesh State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has allotted 86.32 acres of land for the proposed engineering cluster at Veerapanenigudem village of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district.

M/s. Amaravathi Industrial Association (AIA) consisting of of various micro, small and medium industries, entered into MoU with the Andhra Pradesh State government for setting up the engineering cluster in Krishna district during the Partnership Summit-2016 held in Visakhapatnam.

The AIA has pledged to invest at least Rs.200-crore investment, apart from promising to generate nearly 2000 jobs through the cluster, for which the State government has promised to encourage with various facilities and incentives.

Plots sanctioned

“We have already sanctioned the plots to set up the respective units for the 75 proponents based on the recommendations by the Chief Minister’s Office. We are working on the Detailed Project Reports submitted by the 75 proponents to ascertain the type of units to be set up”, APIIC Krishna-Guntur-West Godavari Regional Manager T. Visweswara Rao told The Hindu .

According to recent Go.No. 104 issued by the Department of Industries and Commerce, a total of 46. 50 acres of land has been spared for the first 75 proponents at the rate of Rs. 8 lakh per acre, including development cost.

The project proponent should ground the industry within a year from the date of layout approval.

In February, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu promised that the engineering cluster would be provided with round the clock electricity, water supply and better road connectivity.

The State government would also appoint a special officer to monitor the facilities and technical support to the industries.