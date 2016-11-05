Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank chairman D. Sampath Kumar Chari launched the bank’s e-passbook system at its regional office in Kurnool on Friday.

By downloading the APGB e-passbook application from Google Play Store on Android mobiles and entering the Mpin given to them, the bank account holders can view their updated epassbook details of their bank account and also download their bank statement in PDF mode, Mr. Sampath Kumar Chari told the media here. In addition, they can also view the status of their loans, repayment schedule etc. It also has a personal expense ledger.

APGB was the first bank to introduce epassbook system among all the regional rural banks in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

The bank had already introduced mobile banking and ATM cards that can be used in the bank’s 76 ATM centres as well as those of other banks and at the point of sale besides providing SMS alert and missed call banking facility.

Micro-ATM

The micro-ATM facility was extended with biometric authentication through 980 business correspondents in the rural areas and 3.70 lakh account holders transacted a business of Rs. 40.77 crore with the facility, Mr. Chari said. PMJDY cards were issued to 5.58 lakh beneficiaries and of them 2.51 lakh were using ATM cards, he added. Aadhaar-enabled payment system was introduced with biometric verification in ekyc facility. APGB regional manager V.C.K. Prasad said the e-passbook facility was available for account holders of all the 512 branches of the bank in five districts. Branch managers and staff were present.