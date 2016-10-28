In a bid to spread awareness among the stakeholders and consumers, Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has decided to make public all the 27 regulations, issued since its inception in 1999, in both hard and soft copy formats.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a meeting with State Coordination Forum (SCF) and State Advisory Committee (SAC) here on Thursday, APERC Chairman Justice G. Bhavani Prasad said that all the statutes, practice directions, statutory rules and regulations etc., would be made available in Telugu and English for the convenience of consumers and stakeholders. “With several instances of the latter being subjected to non-implementation or ignorance of their rights, the commission has embarked on a mission to translate all the 27 regulations into Telugu with a caution not to treat it as official text,” he remarked.

Releasing the final batch of five regulations in Tirupati, including the Regulation No.4 of 2014 (Adaptation) Regulation 2014 – Works of Licences issued by GoI and GoAP in 2006 and 2007), Mr. Prasad maintained that all the regulations can be obtained in booklets, as well as on the website, in both languages. “We have appointed a consultant for the purpose and have translated all the regulations. These booklets will be made available to officials of power utilities and copies of same will be sold for subsidised rates at office of the State Commission,” he added.

Energy conservation

Mr. Prasad recalled the role played by APERC in promoting energy conservation.