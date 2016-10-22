National » Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI, October 22, 2016
Updated: October 22, 2016 05:42 IST

AP tourism potential will be fully tapped: APTDC chairman

V. Jayarami Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Chairman V. Jayarami Reddy has announced to initiate steps in the tourism sector to make the state best in the entire country.

Addressing a meeting of legislators and intellectuals of the city here on Friday, the first after his swearing-in as the chairman of the top tourism body, Prof. Reddy indicated that the presence of Tirumala temple has already proved to be a major boon for the state’s tourism sector, while the long sea coast and the various attractive destinations would be properly marketed to the world. He recalled that the state’s march in the eco-tourism sector was possible only due to the visionary ideas of the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his previous stint.

Prof. Reddy, who was a childhood friend of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, got the coveted post in view of his vast exposure and experience in academic fields. Recalling the report prepared by him nearly two decades back to improve the state’s tourist potential, he expressed joy at being given the opportunity to implement the same today as the APTDC Chairman.

MLC Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu, MLA M .Sugunamma, noted ophthalmologist R. Sudharani and Tirupati Cooperative Bank Chairman Pulugoru Murali felicitated Prof. Reddy.

