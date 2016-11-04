Rajasthan and Karnataka secure second, third position

The World Bank has ranked Andhra Pradesh as number one in ‘Energy Efficiency Implementation Readiness’ with an overall score of 42.01 followed by Rajasthan (41.89), Karnataka (39.34) and Maharashtra (39.29).

The ranking figures in a study report of the World Bank titled: ‘India’s State Level Energy Efficiency Implementation Readiness’ that was launched here on Friday by Subash Garg, World Bank Executive Director, at a two-day International conference on Advancing the Global Transition to Energy Efficiency as the “First Fuel” with Demand Side Energy Efficiency (DSEE) jointly held by the Bank & Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The World Bank has claimed that the index-based evaluation is not only able to benchmark the readiness of Indian States for energy efficiency implementation, but also reveals critical deficits or barriers in this respect.

‘Effective implementation of energy efficiency and energy conservation activities’ of the State, with an assessed achievement of around 650 MW of avoided capacity and about 1500 MU of Annual Energy Savings in a span of two years with adoption of emerging LED technology in domestic and urban street lighting sectors has impressed the World Bank, according to a press statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan.