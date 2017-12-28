AP TET postponed to Feb. 5

more-in

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said in view of the requests from students that they needed time for preparation, the schedule of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) had been postponed.

He said as per the fresh schedule, the exams would be held from February 5 to 15 in two sessions of 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Payment of fee through the Payment Gateway can now be made till January 13 and online submission of application through http://cse.ap.gov.in could be done till January 17.

Online mock test will be held from January 23 and hall tickets could be downloaded from January 24. The initial key will be published on February 16, final key on February 24 and the results will be declared on February 26.