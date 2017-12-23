A.P. Telemedicine Society formation announced

more-in

Ramesh Hospitals Managing Director P. Ramesh Babu and ISRO senior scientist Murthy Remilla on Saturday announced the formation of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) chapter of the not-for-profit organization Telemedicine Society of India (TSI).

TSI-AP will work with the State government in rolling out telemedicine facilities with a specific focus on the rural areas.

Addressing mediapersons here, Dr. Ramesh Babu, who will be heading TSI State chapter as the President, said there was an estimated shortage of six lakh doctors in the country and an expansion of the telemedicine network would largely bridge that divide.

The scientist said that after successfully demonstrating the proof-of-concept technology through pilot projects, ISRO was helping the States in catching up with the revolution through multiple agencies like TSI.

Mr. Murthy added that many doctors were willing to render free service through telemedicine. Since it was practically impossible to fill the resource (scarcity of doctors) gap, the government could expand the nascent telemedicine network based on the A.P. Fibrenet as the backbone for achieving better patient outcomes.

Dr. Ramesh Babu and Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) Vice-Chancellor C.V. Rao told the media that the TSI would be organizing its annual medical techno-science conference TeleMedicon – 2018 in Amaravati tentatively from November 1 to November 3.