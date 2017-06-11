Andhra Pradesh

A.P. stops power supply to Telangana

more-in

Dues amounting to ₹3500 cr. unpaid

The AP-Genco finally stopped supplying about 400 Megawatts of power to Telangana from the midnight of June 10 after several reminders to the TS-Genco to clear its dues amounting to about ₹3,500 crore had failed to evoke any response.

The AP-Genco’s action follows a notice served by it on the Telangana utility last week asking it repay the dues or prepare for suspension of the power supply.

According to official sources, A.P. sought the intervention of the Southern Regional Power Committee in resolving the dispute.

Meanwhile, reports that the Singareni Collieries suspended coal supply to the thermal plants in A.P. as a retaliation to the AP-Genco’s action were dismissed by the department concerned as false. A senior engineer of Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) maintained that there was no such disturbance.

It remains to be seen how much time the AP-Genco will take to get back its dues and whether it will be forced to initiate legal action.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2017 10:20:17 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-stops-power-supply-to-telangana/article18961471.ece

© The Hindu