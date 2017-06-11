A.P. stops power supply to Telangana

more-in

The AP-Genco finally stopped supplying about 400 Megawatts of power to Telangana from the midnight of June 10 after several reminders to the TS-Genco to clear its dues amounting to about ₹3,500 crore had failed to evoke any response.

The AP-Genco’s action follows a notice served by it on the Telangana utility last week asking it repay the dues or prepare for suspension of the power supply.

According to official sources, A.P. sought the intervention of the Southern Regional Power Committee in resolving the dispute.

Meanwhile, reports that the Singareni Collieries suspended coal supply to the thermal plants in A.P. as a retaliation to the AP-Genco’s action were dismissed by the department concerned as false. A senior engineer of Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) maintained that there was no such disturbance.

It remains to be seen how much time the AP-Genco will take to get back its dues and whether it will be forced to initiate legal action.