‘People are shying away from costlier cashless transactions; exempt 1.5 per cent charge’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Union government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to immediately despatch new currency notes of smaller denominations worth Rs. 10,000 crore to tide over the crisis precipitated by the demonetisation of old currency notes.

“I spoke to Mr. Urjit Patel requesting him to despatch adequate new currency. The government will also mount pressure on the Centre for release of additional currency to ease the cash crunch,” he said, addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Mr. Naidu said that the RBI has despatched Rs. 8,000 crore worth currency of different denominations till date. The State still required Rs. 10,000 crore worth currency.

Online transactions were costlier than cash transactions, which discouraged people from making digital payments, he said, adding that banks should exempt the 1.5 per cent being charged on online transactions. The Centre has to take a policy decision in this regard, he said.

Cashless Public Distribution System (PDS) would be introduced in the state from December 1, he added.