Congress, which ruined the State's case, has no moral right to criticise package: Venkaiah Naidu

Just an hour before the Centre uploaded the Andhra Pradesh ‘Special Package’ documents on the Finance Ministry website on Thursday evening, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu asserted what New Delhi had granted the State was much more than ‘Special Status.’

“Acts and statements of some sections of the Opposition in A.P., especially burning the effigy of the PM, show them as losers. In my 40 years of public life, I have not known any government other than the current one deliver on its commitments to a new State in two years. What A.P. has got is more than what it would have got otherwise. The Congress, which in the first place ruined the case of A.P. and others, has no moral right [to criticise],” he told the Telugu media here. “Congress made the midnight announcement bifurcating A.P. in 2009. Why did it wait till 2014,” he asked.

“It is said that under the Congress rule, file notes were first marked ‘NOT APPROVED’ that would instantly change into ‘NOTE APPROVED’ once the deed was done. This is not Congress rule. We say what we mean and mean what we say,” said the Minister.

Details of assistance



Separately, the Information Ministry put out a press release detailing the ‘Central Assistance to Andhra Pradesh.’ It is a summary of points made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his late night briefing on Wednesday.

It said the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act provided for a development package to be given to the ‘backward areas of the State of Andhra Pradesh with adequate incentives for Rayalaseema and north coastal regions; Polavaram Irrigation Project would be a national project making the Centre responsible for its funding; the details of the institutions and infrastructure to be developed in the State were outlined in the Thirteenth Schedule to the Act; appropriate fiscal measures, including offer of tax incentives to promote industrialisation and economic growth, would be adopted; and special financial support given for the creation of essential facilities in the new capital of the successor State of Andhra Pradesh, including Raj Bhavan, High Court, a Government Secretariat, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Revenue deficit grant



The note said the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said in the Rajya Sabha that the Special Category Status would be extended for a period of five years to put the State’s finances on a firmer footing.

It said the 14th Finance Commission did not make a distinction between Special and General Category States. Andhra Pradesh was determined to be among the revenue deficit States and the Commission recommended that the Centre provide a revenue deficit grant of Rs. 22,113 crore for the five-year period.

Also, Rs. 2,500 crore had already been paid for the creation of the new capital and the remaining Rs.1,000 crore would be paid in due course. Rs. 1,050 crore had already been disbursed.

A hard bargain — a list of Andhra Pradesh's demands and what the Centre agreed to.