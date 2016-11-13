Urges TDP activists rebut allegations of opposition parties.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday made it clear that he would not accept caste and religion-based politics as it would hinder development of the State.

Mr. Naidu’s statements assume significance in the wake of the proposed padayatra of former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham who is campaigning for the inclusion of Kapus in the list of Backward Classes.

Mr. Naidu participated in a series of programmes in Srikakulam. He laid a foundation stone for the construction of the integrated Collectorate at an estimated cost of Rs. 115 crore. Later, he participated in the TDP’s Jana Chaitanya Yatra in Srikakualm and addressed party workers at the municipal grounds. Unprecedented security was arranged for the Chief Minister in the wake of the recent encounter at Malkangiri. Senior officials from New Delhi also reportedly monitored the security arrangements .