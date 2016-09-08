The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has initiated the process for ratifying the Goods and Services Tax Bill recently passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has moved a motion to this effect in the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly which started on Thursday. "That this House ratifies the amendment to the Constitution of India falling within the purview of clauses (b) and (c) of the provison to clause (2) of Article 368 proposed to be made by the Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill, 2014 passed by the Houses of Parliament," Mr. Naidu said moving the motion.

The motion was moved amid continuing din in the Assembly which witnessed slogan shouting by the opposition YSR Congress members who were protesting against the State Government's failure to convince the Central Government to accord special category status to the State. Moving the motion, Mr. Naidu said the GST Bill which was pending for 13 years had been passed by both Houses of the Parliament recently.

The Bill would ensure that different levies including the central excise duty, value added tax, Octroi, entry tax and others were brought under one umbrella. This would, in turn, result in decline in the prices of goods and services and make the tax systems more effective. The passage of the Bill would also enhance revenues of the Central and State Governments.

Though there could be initial hiccups in the introduction of the new system, the Central Government had assured to provide necessary cushion to the States enabling them to overcome the problems, he added.