The Andhra Pradesh Assembly will discuss and ratify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, 2014 during its three-day session beginning September 8.

A decision to introduce and discuss the Bill was taken by the Cabinet which met here on Tuesday. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on May 6, 2015, and the Rajya Sabha on August 3, 2016.

The Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu resolved to table three other Bills, the most important of which was the one relating to the Stamps and Registration Department, intended to curb double registrations. The other bill is aimed at bringing about amendments to the Registration Act, 1908 to plug the loopholes which have made the job of fraudsters easy.

Another Bill is aimed at a downward revision of the Value Added Tax (VAT) payable by five and three star hotels located in tourist destinations and on mobile phones, to five per cent by making amendments to the A.P. VAT Act, 2005. The fourth bill is on affiliation of private agriculture colleges and polytechnics to Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) by doing away with ANGRAU Ordinance, 2016, and making necessary changes to the ANGRAU Act, 1963.

Similarly, private horticulture colleges/polytechnics will be given affiliation to Y.S.R. Horticulture University by bringing about amendments to Y.S.R. Horticulture University Act, 2007.

The other important decisions taken by the Cabinet are: to construct IT Towers through public-private partnerships in 10 lakh square feet in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur in a year and merge the Internet of Things Policy with the Electronics Policy.

Gail project

The Cabinet has also resolved to initiate a discussion on the proposed construction of a Floating Storage and Re-Gasification Unit by a joint venture of the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), the A.P. Gas Development Corporation and the AP-Genco at Kakinada in East Godavari district.