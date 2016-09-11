YSR Congress seeks debate on Special Category Status; its members storm the well of the House

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Saturday amid continuing protests by the main Opposition YSR Congress seeking a debate on the Special Category Status (SCS) issue.

As the House assembled for the day, YSR Congress members raised slogans demanding a debate on the SCS. Displaying placards, they stormed the well even as marshals were positioned around Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao’s podium.

There was a mild scuffle between women MLAs of the main Opposition and women marshals. In the melee, the YSRC members forced the staff of the Assembly to vacate their seats and climbed on to the tables in front of the Speaker.

They raised slogans and some MLAs tore papers and threw them at the Speaker’s podium. The Speaker took strong objection to the Opposition members’ attempts to disrupt the proceedings. He termed as unfortunate the developments which forced the Chair to seek the presence of marshals “to protect myself.” As repeated requests by the Speaker went in vain, Legislative Affairs Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu moved a motion referring the action of the Opposition members to the Privileges Committee.

“The gestures of some members who climbed the tables in front of the Speaker’s podium with footwear exposed their utter contempt for the rules and procedures of the House. The Privilege Committee should take note of the developments and recommend suspension of the members permanently for indulging in such actions,” he said.

The Minister also moved a motion to revoke the suspension of YSRC MLA R.K. Roja as she tendered an unconditional apology to the House as well as ruling party member V. Anita in writing. However, the motion could not be carried as the Opposition members remained unrelenting prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House sine die.

The disturbance was not confined to the House. There were heated arguments between the members of the ruling party and the Opposition near the media wing on the Assembly premises. This resulted in a mild scuffle. The reporters covering the proceedings had to bear the brunt as they were pushed aside.

Hundreds of activists of YSR Congress and Left parties were taken into custody across the State on Saturday as they enforced a bandh to protest against the denial of SCS to the State.

The response from the public was good. The bandh had its impact in the morning and normality returned by evening as business establishments remained closed for most part of the day.