AP State Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) on Saturday demanded that cases under Section 302 (murder) be registered against the police personnel involved in the AOB encounter that took place on October 24.

Addressing a press conference here, CLC State president V. Chittibabu said a fact-finding committee under his leadership had visited Ramaguda area where the encounter had taken place and found that it was only killing of Maoists by the Greyhounds police and not encounter.

He said 36 members of the Coordination of Democratic Rights Organisation (CDRO), a representative body of all civil liberties bodies in the country, also visited Ramaguda and met Visakhapatnam Rural SP Rahuldev Sarma.

Mr. Chittibabu said the police firing on Maoists and tribal people continued from October 24 to 27 and 23 Maoists had died in the encounter and the rest of them were tribal people.

Judicial probe sought

He demanded judicial enquiry by a Supreme Court judge on the exchange of fire.

The CLC leader sought payment of Rs. 10 lakh compensation to each Adivasi family.

CLC East Godavari general secretary G. Manohar, and district committee member P. Chandrasekhar were present.