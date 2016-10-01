Senior Special News Photographer of The Hindu Vijayawada Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar being felicitated by Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor A. Rajendra Prasad in Guntur on Friday. —Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Acharya Nagarjuna University has been making rapid strides and would soon emerge as one of the prominent global universities, said ANU Vice Chancellor A. Rajendra Prasad.

Addressing the 39th and 40th Foundation Day celebrations of the University on Friday, he said the ANU had been entering into MoUs with various universities in the world during the last six months. The university could not host the Foundation Day celebrations in 2015 after the campus had been convulsed with the suicide of M. Rishiteswari, a student of Architecture.

“I have been carrying the good work done by my predecessors and today, ANU stands as one of the best institutes of learning in higher education. We have entered into MoUs with the Panama University and will soon enter MoUs with East African Statistical Training Centre, Tanzania,” Prof. Rajendra Prasad said.

The ANU has 4,649 students enrolled in seven campus colleges and 1,517 research scholars. The calendar of admissions and examinations was on time and all admission records had been computerised.

The university had also complete database of all teaching and non-teaching staff and all of them had been provided with an office mail id, he said.

Later, persons from different walks of life were felicitated. Ch.V.S Bhaskara Rao, senior special photographer, The Hindu , Vijayawada (Photography), Majeti Mutyalu (Service sector), D.N Rao (Yoga), Ch. Vincent Paul (social service), Tatikonda Vijaya Kanth (Arts), B Venkateswarlu (Literature), B. Ranga Nayaki (Dance), T.V. Ramana Rao (Plant Sciences), B. Srinivasa Rao (Agriculture), M.P John Kavi (Literature), G. Radhakrishna Murthy (Social Service) were the list of awardees of the 39th Foundation Day.

The ANU also felicitated prominent personalities. Ch.V.Prasad (Agriculture), Ch. Bala Tripura Sundari (Dance), Raju N . Aiyyar (Medicine), P. Sambasiva Rao (Education), T. Satyanarayana Reddy (Theatre), T. Pattabhiram (Literature), Gali Subba Rao (Social Service), V. Naga Rajya Lakshmi (Education), K. Krishnam Raju (Mimicry), T.V Krishna Subba Rao (Sculpture) and D. Vasantha Kumari (Social Service).

Rector K.R.S. Sambasiva Rao and Registrar K. John Paul were present.

