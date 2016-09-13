With an aim to bring the best practices of global education to the reach of students in the Capital region, Acharya Nagarjuna University will soon tie up with Cambridge University, England, to offer joint programmes in BioTechnology and Land Economy.

The ANU will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Cambridge University.

Along with ANU, Hyderbad Central University and Andhra University, will also have an understanding with Cambridge University.

ANU Vice-Chancellor A. Rajendra Prasad on Monday left for New Delhi for charting out modalities for the agreement with V-C, Cambridge, Lezzek Borysiewicz.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary, Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education L. Venugopala Reddy and Vice-Chancellors of HCU and ANU have also attended the meeting. ANU Rector K.Sambasiva Rao said that the ANU has been exploring various options to enter into MoUs with the world’s best universities. The Cambridge University has offered to share its resources in joint programmes in Health, Education and Agriculture.

