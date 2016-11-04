YSR Congress Whip in Parliament Y.V. Subba Reddy has urged Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to announce the new railway zone for Andhra Pradesh well before the budget session of Parliament.

“'It is time the Centre kept its promise made to residuary Andhra Pradesh at the time of the bifurcation of the State”, Mr. Subba Reddy said after calling on the Union Minister in New Delhi on Thursday.

He impressed upon the Minister saying that separation of Waltair Division from East Coast Railway (ECoR) and formation of a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters was a long-pending demand.

The MP from Ongole pressed for stoppage of the Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur express at Ongole for the benefit of 40,000 people from Rajasthan who had made Prakasam district their second home.

He requested for stoppage of the Kakinda-Bengaluru Seshadri express at Singarayakonda for the benefit of the over 4,000 Karnataka-bound passengers from Kanigiri, Kandukur, Kondepi in Prakasam district, and Udayagiri and Atmakur in neighbouring Nellore district, who travel to the Garden city every day for various purposes.

Expressing concern over the slow progress in the construction of lift and escalator on Platform no 2 in Ongole, he wanted the Railway Minister to give green signal for a ticketing counter on the eastern side of the railway station and speeding up the ongoing works to augment passenger amenities.