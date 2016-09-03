Andhra Pradesh, Centre reach consensus on granting a special package rather than Special Category Status

With the Special Category Status once again taking centrestage, the ruling party managers at the official and political levels have reason to believe that the State will see considerable financial assistance coming its way soon in one form or the other.

The State and the Union government have almost reached a consensus on granting a special package rather than special category status to the State.

An announcement is likely to be made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his trip to Vietnam and China.

Based on the broad indications dropped by the Union government, officials estimate that the State could get an additional assistance of Rs. 6,000 crore to Rs. 7,000 crore in the form of Central grants during the current fiscal year, basically for the approved externally aided projects as well as the centrally sponsored schemes.

Given the technical difficulties in according special category status after the 14th Finance Commission had done away with the concept and replaced it with special grant to the hitherto 11 SCS States, Andhra Pradesh political and officialdom had prepared a document seeking the benefits associated with the special category status as special assistance.

The draft prepared by the State received nod from Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and M. Venkaiah Naidu and it is expected to get the official clearance soon. “Though things look hopeful at this stage, one has to bear in mind that the Prime Minister’s clearance is yet to come,” senior officials added.

What the State bargained on the strength of provisions in the State Reorganisation Act, 2014 and promise of the then Prime Minister in Parliament are as follows: 90 per cent central grant in all the centrally sponsored schemes like National Health Mission.

The second aspect is converting 90 per cent of loan to be raised for Externally Aided Projects (EAP) as central grant. That is instead of the State Government, the Centre would borrow from the external agencies such as World Bank, JICA, Asian Development Bank etc., and release 90 per cent of the amount as grant to the State. The third one is extending 15 per cent additional depreciation allowance and 15 per cent additional capital allowance to all the 13 districts instead of seven districts. It will help a profit making industry in the State to avail itself of 30 per cent tax exemption.

As per sources, if the Centre accepts to bear 90 per cent as grant under central schemes, it would alone give more than Rs. 3,000 crore to the State during 2016-17. Under the EAP, the State has already made Rs. 44,000 crore proposals under various heads, of which many have been approved, including Rs. 2,500 crore Post Hudhud reconstruction, Rs.750 crore for strengthening DWCRA groups and Rs.7,000 crore for Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor totalling to Rs.11,000 crore.

If Centre agrees to the State’s proposal, it will straight away free the State from 90 per cent of burden. “We are requesting the GoI to borrow on their FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) norms and give 90 per cent as grant,” senior officials said.

At present, the State is drawing Rs.800 crore a year under the externally aided projects and it will bring in another Rs.3,000 crore this year if these projects are approved. Of the Rs.3,000 crore, Rs.2,700 crore would become Central grant.

The EAP proposals to be cleared also include Rs.7,000 for Amaravati capital city construction, road development – Rs.6,000 crore for R&B and Rs.6,000 crore for rural roads; ural Water Supply- Rs.6,000 crore.

Instead of tax holiday, State requested the Centre to sanction Rs. 500 crore a year for building infrastructure in the cash-strapped State to provide good roads, power, water supply, drainage system and develop industrial estates, clusters and cities across the State.