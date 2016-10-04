2-day weekend, superfast train to Hyderabad and hostel facility to make shift to Amaravati easier

: Leaving their decades-old bond with the Secretariat in Hyderabad, where they began their careers, the Andhra Pradesh Government employees have finally arrived to function from the Interim Secretariat Complex at Velagapudi in the capital area of Amaravati near here, to begin their new innings.

The government employees arrived on Monday in a superfast intercity express train, which was launched earlier in June mainly to facilitate the travel of employees to the new capital region from Hyderabad.

Perhaps they did not expect the government to be “serious that they would have to shift lock, stock and barrel” just yet, if the employees’ mood, tone and tenor are any indications. They had estimated that the shifting deadline would extend until year-end, or next the academic year. A certain lassitude is evident, even though they demonstrate bonhomie. “We are happy to shift and work from our own State,” is the one-liner delivered by the employees with a broad smile on their face. But, over conversations, they open up on future plans and problems.

Some of the employees are planning going back to Hyderabad every Friday night and return to the new capital on Monday, using up the two-day weekends announced by the government to attract them to the new Secretariat. Some of the employees have shifted their families, while a few others have left their families behind in Hyderabad. A few others are yet to scout for houses. Women employees have applied for accommodation on sharing basis. Some say they are looking for bachelor accommodation. Others are banking on the hostel facility at Velagapudi.

“We have come here happily to our Andhra. But, the accommodation facilities are not there. The government is yet to provide accommodation,” says Ms. Jyothisri, Senior Assistant in office of the Chief Engineer (Hydrology). K.Y.Babu, a Deputy Executive Engineer in the Water Resources Department, and his colleagues, say their office has been developed in a full-fledged manner.

The government had asked all employees to report at the Interim Secretariat on October 3. The Secretariat and departments’ employees are being asked to work from the new office space. Only a few employees remain in Hyderabad to maintain records and handle court cases.

To facilitate the shift, the State government is implementing a 5-day week for employees shifting from Hyderabad to Amaravati. The new superfast train is also a step in this direction. It runs from Monday to Saturday, starting at 5.30 p.m. from Vijayawada and reaching Secunderabad at 11.10 pm, with a single stop at Guntur. On the return, the train leaves Secunderabad at 5.30 a.m. and reaches Vijayawada at 11 a.m.