It is a sweet deal for Telangana’s hard-working Adivasis, the Kolams of Adilabad, the Chenchus of Mahabubnagar and the tribals of Eturnagaram in Warangal.

They can now overcome the setback suffered after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, and get access to the State’s first honey processing and packaging plant at Nirmal, raising their income prospects.

Honey that these tribals gather from the forests will be packaged for sale under the brand name of Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC Honey). The initiative is to be inaugurated on Gandhi Jayanthi.

After Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, Telangana’s honey gatherers have fallen on hard times. Honey, which is classified as minor forest produce, was no longer sent to Chittoor or Rajamahendravaram for processing. That left the GCC in Telangana with a large volume, and about 400 quintals is stored in its godowns in Adilabad division.

“We have converted the GCC’s existing godown at Nirmal into a processing and packaging unit. We repaired it at a cost Rs. 12 lakh, and put in honey processing machines worth Rs. 18 lakh,” says Utnoor Integrated Tribal Development Project Officer R.V. Karnan.

Encouraging tribals

“The main aim is to encourage the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of Kolams and Chenchus to continue to collect honey. The activity will provide them good income,” he added.

In Adilabad district, the GCC procures about 100 quintals on an average every season, coinciding with summer months. The total purchases in the State touch 800 quintals.

Hyderabad is the major honey market in the State, while demand also exists in other towns and districts.

“The processing and packaging unit has been established with the technical guidance of the Bee Research Institute in Pune. It is based on the Madhya Pradesh Minor Forest Produce Corporation model,” the Project Officer pointed out.