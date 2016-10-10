Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu receiving a memento from ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar at the valedictory of World Space Week celebrations at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam Monday. Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced the decision to establish incubation centres in all the universities in Andhra Pradesh to undertake research based on space technologies following an understanding reached with the top scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation.

Disclosing this at the valedictory of World Space Week celebrations after talks with ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar, Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) Director P. Kunhikrishnan and Vice-Chancellors of various universities, he said they were the first to involve students in a big way to take up research to ensure inclusive development.

Mr. Naidu also announced the constitution of a committee comprising experts from various universities and ISRO in ensuring proper use of remote sensing and other data in conceiving innovative ideas into startups and subsequently commercial ventures.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over enthusiasm shown by the students of Andhra University in photographing 5,000-odd toilets opened during Krishna Pushkarams for monitoring the cleanliness on real-time basis and said the government would sanction Rs.25 lakh initially for forming a startup at AU to monitor cleanliness at all public toilets.

Underlining the need for the students to innovate through out-of-the-box ideas, he said the time had come to use technologies to find out solutions to various problems faced by the people.

Mr. Naidu said the State was in the forefront of using technologies for e-governance and fixing responsibility at various levels for hassle-free administration. He said the chapters of Innovation Society formed by the government would be opened at various universities.

Referring to the decision to set up incubations centres at various universities, he said once the startups become commercial ventures, they could market their products not only in the State but also earn money by providing them to other parts of the country.

In his address, ISRO Chairman Kiran Kumar recalled the contribution of Vikram Sarabhai for pioneering research in space technology and said his dream for revolution in communication had become a reality now with smartphones becoming part and parcel of daily life.

“Today we are able to predict weather at least 48 hours in advance and enable fishermen to locate fish easily through Global Positioning System. This has saved fishermen over Rs.20,000 crore in fuel and reducing voyage time,” he pointed out.

Mr. Kiran Kumar said India was now ranked among top few countries in making advancement in space research. “As on today we have launched 38 satellites on earth, navigation and communication as space has become the platform where there are no boundaries,” he commented.

The noted space scientist said India’s maiden lunar mission Chandrayaan-I had made a landmark breakthrough on formation of water molecules on lunar space.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao and MP K. Haribabu were present.